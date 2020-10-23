COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,185 new total cases; Death toll rises to 356; Active cases at 9,862

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday as South Dakota surpassed more than 1,000 new cases in a single-day, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.

The death toll increased to 356. There have been 133 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Dakota. The new deaths were five women and four men with five in the 70-79 age range, three in the 80+ age range and one in the 50-59 age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: two in Minnehaha (102), two in Pennington (49), one in Lincoln (17), one in Union (11), one in Gregory (10), one in Turner (9) and one in Jerauld (7).

On Friday, 1,185 new coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 37,202, up from Thursday (36,017). It’s the first time new coronavirus cases have surpassed 1,000 in a single-day.

On Tuesday, the DOH changed its website to not list new total cases on the SD overview tab of its dashboard. KELOLAND News has been counting the number of new total cases since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to report on the new total cases. There were 1,132 new PCR cases and 53 new antigen cases announced for 1,185 new cases Friday.

Total recovered cases are now at 26,984, up from Thursday (26,397).

Active cases are now at 9,862, up from Thursday (9,273).

Current hospitalizations are at 349, down from Thursday (355). Total hospitalizations are at 2,336, up from Thursday (2,277).

Total persons tested negative is now at 203,800, up from Thursday (202,429).

There were 2,556 new persons tested reported on Friday.