COVID-19 in South Dakota: 111 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,513; Active cases at 6,031

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,513 in South Dakota, according to Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 111 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 100,643, up from Sunday (100,532). Total recovered cases are now at 93,099, up from Sunday (93,031).

Active cases are now at 6,031, up from Sunday (5,988).

Current hospitalizations are at 268, up from Sunday (262). Total hospitalizations are at 5,742, up from Sunday (5,732).

Total persons negative is now at 275,713, up from Sunday (275,423).

There were 401 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 27%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 16.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 16.1%.

Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Monday, 12,734 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,218 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 26,952 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.