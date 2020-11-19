COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,071 new total cases; Death toll rises to 705; Active cases at 17,884

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-one new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with drops in active cases and current hospitalizations in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 705. There have been 280 deaths reported since Nov. 1. Of the new deaths, 17 were women and 14 were men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (3), 60-69 (6), 70-79 (7) and 80+ (15). The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Beadle (2), Bon Homme (2), Brown (2), Clay, Codington (3), Faulk (2), Gregory (2), Hughes (4), Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Minnehaha (6), Roberts (2), Sully and Ziebach County.

On Thursday, 1,071 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 69,742, up from Wednesday (68,671). There are now more than 50,000 recovered cases with a total of 51,153, up 2,396 from Wednesday (48,757).

Active cases are now at 17,884, down from Wednesday (19,240).

Current hospitalizations are at 578, down from Wednesday (593). Total hospitalizations are at 3,922, up from Wednesday (3,864).

Total persons negative is now at 233,527, up from Wednesday (232,302).

There were 2,296 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. The new person test positivity-rate is 46 percent for Wednesday. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 19.1 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.