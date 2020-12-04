COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,050 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,064; Active cases at 15,925

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-one new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,064. There have been 118 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 16 women and 15 men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (3), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (4) and 80+ (20).

On Friday, 1,050 new total coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 84,398, up from Thursday (83,348). Total recovered cases are now at 67,409, up from Thursday (66,841).

Active cases are at 15,925, up from Thursday (15,474).

Current hospitalizations are now at 516, down from Thursday (538). Total hospitalizations are at 4,748, up from Thursday (4,696). The DOH says 13 percent of all adult ICU beds are available. The state website says 111 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

There are now 252,114 persons tested negative, up from Thursday (251,349).

On Friday, 1,829 new persons tested were reported. The new persons tested positivity rate for Friday is 57%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.6%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The 1-day PCR test positivity rate for Friday is 13.6%.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.