COVID-19 in South Dakota: 105 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 2,679

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases and new persons tested all declined in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 105 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total count to 15,403, up from Monday (15,300). Total recoveries increased to 12,551, up 316 from Monday (12,235). Two previous positive cases were duplicated in the data.

Active cases decreased to 2,679 from Monday (2,892). The death toll remains at 173.

Current hospitalizations are at 68, down from Monday (78). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,094, up from Monday (1,084). Only South Dakota residents are counted for total hospitalizations, while currently hospitalizations may include out-of-state persons.

Total persons tested negative is now at 141,283, up from Monday (140,793).

There were 595 total persons tested reported on Tuesday.