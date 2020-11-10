COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,024 new total cases; Death toll rises to 540; Active cases at 16,595

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases and people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are both at record highs Tuesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll rose to 540. There have been 115 deaths since Nov. 1. New deaths reported on Tuesday were two men and one woman with two listed in the 70-79 age range and one in the 80+ age range.

On Tuesday, 1,024 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 57,334, up from Monday (56,311). There were 1,018 PCR cases and six antigen cases reported for a total of 1,024 new cases. Total recovered cases are now at 40,199, up from Monday (39,508).

Active cases are at 16,595, another single-day record and up from Monday (16,266).

Current hospitalizations are at 607, up from Monday (566) and a single-day record. Total hospitalizations are at 3,277, up from Monday (3,227).

Total persons tested negative is now at 223,365, up from Monday (222,492).

There were 1,897 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. The new person test-positivity rate for Tuesday is 54 percent.