COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,011 new total cases; Death toll rises to 821; Active cases at 16,657

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 821. There have been 406 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The two new deaths were one man and one woman listed in the 80+ age range in Pennington and Ziebach Counties.

On Tuesday, 1,011 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 74,859, up from Monday (73,848). Total recovered cases are now at 57,381, up from Monday (55,679).

Active cases are now at 16,657, down from Monday (17,350).

Current hospitalizations are now at 574, down from Monday (582). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,193, up from Monday (4,107).

Total persons tested negative is now at 240,935, up from Monday (239,449).

There were 2,497 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. The new person test positivity rate for Tuesday is 40%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 14.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 18.1%.

Only four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.