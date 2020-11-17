COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,006 new total cases; Death toll remains at 644; Active cases at 18,624

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current COVID-19 hospitalizations and active coronavirus cases both increased in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 644. There have been 219 deaths reported since Nov. 1.

On Tuesday, 1,006 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 67,284, up from Monday (66,278). Total recovered cases are now at 48,016, up from Monday (47,495).

Active cases are now at 18,624, up from Monday (18,139).

Current hospitalizations are at 582, up from Monday (560). Total hospitalizations are at 3,769, up from Monday (3,698).

Total persons tested negative is now at 231,075, up from Monday (229,869).

There were 2,212 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. The new person test positivity-rate is 45 percent for Tuesday. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 21.2 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Sixty-two of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as “substantial” community spread. Four counties are listed as “moderate” community spread.