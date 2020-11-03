COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,004 new total cases; Death toll rises to 446; Active cases at 13,367

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A single-day record 480 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and eight new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

The death toll is now at 446. Six of the new deaths were women, two were men and the age ranges were 40-49 (2), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (1), 70-79 (2) and 80+ (2). Four deaths were in Minnehaha County, one in Lincoln, one Brookings, one in Lawrence and one in Dewey. There have been 223 deaths reported since October 1.

On Tuesday, 1,004 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to more than 48,000 at 48,854, up from Monday (47,850). Total recovered cases are now at 35,041, up from Monday (34,087).

Active cases are now at 13,367, up from Monday (13,325).

Current hospitalizations are at 480, up 78 from Monday (402). Total hospitalizations are at 2,824, up from Monday (2,755).

Total persons tested negative is now at 216,356, up from Monday (215,287).

There were 2,073 new persons tested reported on Tuesday.