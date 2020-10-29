COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,000 new total cases; Death toll rises to 403; Active cases at 12,462

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Nineteen new COVID-19 deaths pushed South Dakota past 400 total deaths since the pandemic started, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

The death toll is now at 403. The new deaths were 11 women and eight men with 12 in the 80+ age range, three 70-79, three 60-69 and one 50-59. There’s been 180 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

On Thursday, 1,000 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 43,000, up from Wednesday (42,000). There were 918 new PCR cases and 82 new antigen cases for 1,000 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 30,135, up from Wednesday (29,683).

Active cases are now at 12,462, up from Wednesday (11,933) and a new single-day record.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now at 413, up from Wednesday (412). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 2,602, up from Wednesday (2,545).

Total persons tested negative is now at 210,514, up from Wednesday (209,296).

There were 2,218 new persons tested reported on Thursday. The test-positivity rate for Thursday was 45 percent.