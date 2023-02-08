SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one to to 3,153. The new death is a man in the 70-79 age range from Spink County.

Active cases are now at 630, up from the week before (533). There were 996 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 66 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (54). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,417 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 275,672, up from last week (274,676). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 271,889.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.