COVID-19 in Iowa: 13 deaths and 2,000+ new cases reported in the last week

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday released its once-weekly update of statistics concerning the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa. IDPH ceased releasing daily updates at the beginning of July.

According to the updated figures for July 28th, a total of 6,183 Iowans have died from COVID-19 – including 13 deaths reported in the last week. A total of 378,831 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus – that is an increase of 2,158 cases in the last week.

A total of 1,537,282 Iowans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s an increase of 67,756 Iowans in the last week. That is just 46.9% of the state’s population.

IDPH does continue to update the average positivity rate amongst those who’ve been tested for the virus on a daily basis. Those numbers have been steadily climbing for weeks. The 14-day average stands at 5.7% as of Wednesday. The 7-day average climbed to 6.6%.