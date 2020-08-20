COVID-19 impacting retail workers

The retail industry is just one of the many businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The pandemic has even caused some stores to close as more people are turning to shopping online. For those retail workers, they may be trying to find a new job. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Cabinet Secretary says she believes many of those retail workers enter the job market with the skills employers are looking for.

“We hear from so many employers that they are looking for a good work ethic, being on time, being a team member, just showing up and doing to job that is required, customer service, so those are all really solid skills,” State Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman said.

Hultman says as of this morning, there are more than 20,000 jobs posted in its job database. She also reminds people that the local job service offices are open and to call them for questions.