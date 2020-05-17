COVID-19 impacting Midwest Honor Flight Veterans in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Midwest Honor Flight to suspend all of its trips in 2020. It’s a tough decision to make with so many Veterans from the Korean and Vietnam Wars on a waiting list to go.

Honor flights are special days Veterans and their families never forget. Vietnam Era Veteran Jim Butterfield from Sioux Falls was looking forward to his chance to go on one this fall alongside his cousin, a fellow Vet.

Butterfield: Dennis in Mitchell is my cousin so we were going to be put on the same flight.

Holsen: Oh man. Were you looking forward to that?

Butterfield: Oh you know, yeah I was.

Unfortunately, with direction from the national hub and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of everyone, Midwest Honor Flight’s four flights this year are postponed to 2021.

“Disappointed that it’s not going to happen but with everything going on, I understand that,” Butterfield said.

COVID-19 is making it hard for anyone, including President Aaron Van Beek to plan what happens next.

“We had planned to make this our biggest year yet. 400 Veterans, four different flights, a bunch of fundraisers and organizations that partnered along side of us to help raise the money for these flights,” Van Beek said.

800 Veterans are currently on the waiting list. Van Beek hopes flights will resume in the spring of 2021.

“There’s a lot of unknowns. It would be nice if things were just normal again quick,” Van Beek said.

“We just appreciate everybody’s support and patience during all of this. Anticipate being able to fly again soon. Of course we won’t do that unless it’s safe for everyone involved,” Van Beek said.

Midwest Honor Flight is still accepting applications for Veterans this year. You can also donate to the organization.