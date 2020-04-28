COVID-19 impacting agriculture industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Agriculture is an important industry in KELOLAND. And just like many other industries, COVID-19 is having a big impact.

It’s the time of year where many farmers are out in their fields getting them ready and planting crops.

But there are concerns about the impact COVID-19 is having on the ag industry.

“I think the main concern for farmers is the demand destruction we are seeing in the livestock and also in the ethanol and corn markets and soybean markets,” farmer, Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Reid Jensen said. “Our prices for corn are down a dollar a bushel from where they were last year at least and livestock prices are down and for some producers as far as hogs go, they can’t market their hogs now with many of the pork processing plants closed.”

USD associate professor of economics, Kathryn Birkeland says there are some industries that can pause for now, and restart when COVID-19 concerns are gone. That isn’t necessarily the case in agriculture.

“Agriculture doesn’t really work like that, we’re not able to pause the factory and restart later, so we are seeing some differences in our state as far as ag and tourism both, which have a time component,” Associate Professor of Economics, University of South Dakota, Kathryn Birkeland said. “We likely will see a deeper recession here for those types of industries than we might see in other areas of the country where the businesses can start up quickly again once the public health concern is gone.”

Jensen says while farmers try to remain optimistic, there’s still uncertainty in the future.

“We are planting our crops but we don’t have any price certainty at all, we don’t know what we will be marketing our crops for as price-wise goes and that’s going to affect what goes on in the livestock industry too,” Jensen said.