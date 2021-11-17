COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate and death toll increase in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest weekly update of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state shows all of the key indicators are moving in a negative direction.

As of midnight on Wednesday, 544 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 – 123 of them in the ICU. Both of those figures are up from Monday’s report; two weeks ago the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped to 464. 78.9% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

In the last seven days there have been 8,254 positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa. The statewide average positive rate has risen to 9.7% – its highest mark in months.

7,268 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. That total increased by 102 in the last week as more deaths that occurred over the last six weeks were included.