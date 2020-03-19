COVID-19 forces downtown Brookings businesses to make adjustments

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – COVID-19 is forcing many businesses and restaurants to make adjustments, from only allowing pick up orders to even closing down.

Main Avenue looks a little different this week. Several stores have signs in their windows saying they’re closed or making other changes in response to COVID-19.

Some are still open to customers, including The Carrot Seed which set up a hand-washing station.

“We got our kitchen installed within this last week, and with that came a sink, and so we are making it known that that is open to the public to wash their hands,” retail sales associate, The Carrot Seed Kitchen Co., Lauren Freml said.

That’s not all.

“We are disinfecting regularly touchable surfaces, door handles, pens, our barcode scanner, keyboards, our own hands, those kinds of things, to make sure we are doing our best to keep the community safe,” Freml said.

Just up the street, Found has this sign on the door saying it’s limiting the number of people in the store to four to help with social distancing.

“I’ll lock the door if more than that come in and hopefully people don’t mind queuing up outside, it hasn’t been a problem right now, everybody is seeming to shelter in place and to try and be cautious which is great,” owner, Found, Aaron Morford said.

They’re also wiping down frequently touched surfaces.

“We are putting more things online to encourage our shoppers to shop from home if they can’t join us at the store, we are not pushing deadlines on pickups, just encouraging people to be in contact with us at the store,” Morford said.

Both stores agree it’s important to do their part and ask people to support all local businesses.

“Doing a little bit as often as we can I think will go a long way in keeping everybody healthy, and I think that’s all we can do right now,” Morford said.