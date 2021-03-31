COVID-19 cases spike in home county of tournament champion boys’ basketball team

DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in South Dakota, for at least one county, there may be a connection to the Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament held on March 20th.

De Smet won the championship game in Aberdeen. Fans packed into the stands. While masks were required, our KELOLAND Sports video of the winning game shows that many people did not wear them.



We took a look at the spike in cases in Kingsbury County following the tournament. On March 17th, right before the tournament, Kingsbury County had 12 active cases.

That number on March 31st, two weeks later, has jumped to 68 active cases. The South Dakota Department of Health says Kingsbury County currently has substantial community spread of COVID-19.

However, when asked at Wednesday’s news conference about the potential spread of the virus caused by gatherings at state basketball tournaments, the South Dakota Department of Health couldn’t verify a correlation.

“We’ve not specifically identified cases resulting in attendance from the tournaments. What I would say is we are seeing a younger population impacted, but the cases within our school-aged children has not changed in recent weeks,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.

The superintendent of De Smet Schools, Abi Van Regenmorter, says the basketball players they tested have been negative and they haven’t seen a big increase in cases in students in school.

We checked four other counties from the Boys B State Tournament and Lyman County was the only other county with a doubling of active cases.