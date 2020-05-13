COVID-19 cases on the rise in Pennington County

Cases are on the rise in Pennington County. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the latest numbers show new positive tests from Oyate Health Services.

He says two Walmart employees on Lacrosse Street tested positive.

The Department of Health did not send out a notice because the employees had very little contact with customers and were wearing protective equipment. Allender says this caused some confusion.

“So we are continuing to communicate with the Department of Health hoping to find a better or different channel or at least a different way to raise these questions in a timely matter so that we can get the rumor squashed,” Mayoe Steve Allender said.

Allender says he is relieved the Department of Health took care of the issue.