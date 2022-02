SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of active COVID-19 infections among inmates in South Dakota continues to drop.

Right now there are 28 inmates currently infected, according to the latest update from the Department of Corrections.

That’s compared to just two weeks ago when 185 inmates had the virus. The Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls is the only facility that reported a few more cases. Right now there are three staff members who have COVID-19.