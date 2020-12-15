COVID-19 cases decrease as federal task force recommends more testing

The number of new coronavirus cases is down significantly in South Dakota, but so is another important number.

Monday afternoon, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem posted this tweet, saying new cases are down 59-percent in the last month.

COVID update that you won't hear from the mainstream press: new cases are down 59% since South Dakota's peak a month ago, but they're rising in many other states.



We're not out of the woods yet, but we'll continue fighting this virus, TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/P7jZKcjFMn — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) December 14, 2020

While that number is accurate, what you don’t see in this chart is the number of people tested.

One month ago, The state was averaging about 2,400 new people tested per day. Last week, the state averaged less than 1,700 new people tested. That’s a 31% decrease.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report says South Dakota has seen a “decrease in new cases and an increase in test positivity.”

It recommends South Dakota increase testing and mitigation efforts, including state and local policies aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.