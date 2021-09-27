COVID-19 booster shots and who should get them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– COVID-19 booster shots gained emergency approval last week but that decision is resulting in a lot of confusion and questions. Right now, booster shots are available for some people who got their two Pfizer vaccine doses more than 6 months ago.

“We have plenty of opportunities to get everyone in the world to play our part, the largest part in the world to getting everyone vaccinated,” said President Joe Biden.

A quick poke and a band-aid, President Biden got his Pfizer booster shot today. He qualifies because he’s over aged 65.

Here is a look at the guidelines:

Anyone over the age of 65 “should” get a booster.

People aged 50 and up with underlying medical conditions “should” get a booster

People aged 18 and up with underlying medical conditions “may” get a booster

People who are at increased risk because of their jobs “may” also get a booster

We spoke with Sanford’s Dr. David Wilde about this latest option.

Tom Hanson: The CDC recommendation says increased exposure because of occupational or institutional setting, what does that mean to you?

“According to the CDC it gives examples, and it is really what we had learned through the pandemic and that really is folks who work close to each other,” said Wilde.

Health care workers, teachers, frontline responders, food service workers are encouraged to get a booster. Wilde says there are two types of recommendations from the CDC.

“There’s populations that should receive a booster and then there are populations that may receive a booster and I would say all are welcome just make that thoughtful consideration what you want to do but certainly if you are in that “should’ category I really recommend signing up to get a booster,” said Dr. Wilde.

As for those who are waiting for information on a Moderna or Johnson and Johnson booster we should hear something in the coming weeks, with the U.S. Surgeon General saying it is a high priority.

To get a booster shot contact your doctor or your pharmacy. Monument and Avera Health are offering the shots now and Sanford will begin taking appointments for boosters Tuesday, September 28th. Monument has set up a clinic inside the Rushmore Mall. The vaccine is free and no insurance is necessary.