Covert Artisan Ales run by Sioux Falls Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) A new craft brewery in Sioux Falls doesn’t want to fly under the radar. Covert Artisan Ales is owned and operated by two former soldiers who spent time in Army Intelligence.

It may say Covert on the taps but the secret is slowly leaking out about a unique Sioux Falls craft brewer and its owners Daniel and Stacey Berry.

“There’s a lot of breweries in town that make great beer. Why try repeating what they’re doing already,” Daniel said.

The couple, who met after their time in Army Intel, focuses instead on making wild ales and sours here at this small brewery in the northwest part of town. They’ve incorporated their clandestine military experience into the details of the business — at least the parts they can talk about.

“My unit was nicknamed ‘Sly Fox,’ so we kind of picked that up as well. Dan designed the logo himself. As a geospatial guy, he’s totally into vectors and all this stuff,” Stacey said.

These colors are also specific to military message classifications such as secret and top secret. But they don’t want to hide anything about what they do these days.

Daniel still works a day job developing software for a few government clients. Stacey quit hers recently to be the primary brewer here and open a taproom.

“I don’t think that was ever something that I’d thought would happen but I really enjoy it. It’s relaxing. There’s something a little cathartic about making sure that it’s done right,” Stacey said.

Their brew mission has been a success so far. They’re even expanding into downtown Sioux Falls next year. Wherever they go, they plan to keep their shared military pride front and center.

“It’s a big part of who we are and it’s a big part of how we came to know each other, how we developed as people, and so that’s something that we want to kind of keep with us,” Stacey said.

Covert Artisan Ales will be adding a taproom in the 8th and Railroad area in downtown Sioux Falls next spring. You can learn more about the expansion and an addition Remedy Brewing Company is developing near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.