Covert Artisan Ales opening Covert Cellars in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Covert Artisan Ales is opening its new taproom in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend.

It’s called Covert Cellars and will feature the brewery’s unique mixed fermentation ales and much more.

Covert is Veteran-owned. Stacey Berry will run the day-to-day operations at the Cellars while Daniel will focus on making beer at the brewery in northwest Sioux Falls.

Covert will be releasing four new beers on Saturday at noon. Daniel says there aren’t a lot of brewers in South Dakota that make wild ales and sours.

“Ales that we harvest yeast and bacteria from the local area but we also will do blends with commercial yeast itself using our twist on it. Then we very rarely temperature control,” Daniel said.

He’s also made a few IPAs and imperial stouts for this weekend. Covert Cellars opens at noon this Saturday and closes at midnight. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

