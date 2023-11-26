Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Rapid City is known for being the city of presidents, and this time of year those presidents might look a little more cozy.

From November through March the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City are covered with winter clothing, a tradition that began in 2015.

“The plan was that it would be used hopefully by those in need. What they found in that winter season was that hundreds of items were taken and people would place the items and go around the block and the item was already taken,” Communication Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.

This yearly tradition continues to grow each year.

“I think you see it start and then it is continual support until the middle of spring. And so it’s not something where it’s like a one and done we did this. People are continually helping folks who need it through the winter,” Downtown Rapid City Executive Director Callie Meyer said.

Each year over this multi-month campaign, hundreds of different scarves, hats and jackets are set on these statues and within moments they can be taken depending on that day’s weather.

“It’s grown in popularity amongst all various groups. Last year there was a group of women at one of the assisted living facilities that had crochet a number of homemade items and they came down as a group and put the items on a couple of presidents downtown,” Shoemaker said.

These donations don’t have to be homemade, as you can even donate older, gently used items you may not wear anymore.

“It’s exciting that we have enough donations that from November through March we’re able to provide these things to the community. It’s just a nice reminder of the holiday spirit of people donating these so we really appreciate those who do,” Meyer said.

If you have extra winter apparel you no longer want, head downtown and pick your favorite president to place your items on.

Items can be placed on all statues throughout downtown from now until the middle of March.