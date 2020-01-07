Court papers tie abduction suspect to reported carjacking attempt, kidnapping of missing woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of abducting a woman whose body was later found along a Lincoln County road is also a suspect in a reported carjacking attempt on January 1, 2020.

On New Year’s Day morning, a woman was walking to her running car in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee on East 10th Street when a man pushed her inside and over to the passenger seat.

He allegedly threatened her with a knife. But when he tried driving away in the already running car, it stopped because keys were not in the ignition.

Amir Beaudion Jr. told police during an interview on Monday he was only asking the woman for a ride, not trying to steal her vehicle.

Beaudion Jr. was identified as a suspect in the abduction of Pasqalina Esen Badi, 20, in the documents as well. She was last seen leaving work at Walmart on East Arrowhead Parkway in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 5.

Her body was found Monday afternoon; police are still investigating the cause of death and whether Beaudion is connected.