Court papers reveal what led up to death of child at Watertown daycare

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Bond is set for a Watertown day care provider who is charged in connection with a young boy’s death.

Thirty-year-old Amanda Walder is charged with abuse or cruelty of a minor. She made her court appearance Friday morning.

Bond is set at $25,000 cash only. If she is released, she can’t be around children and can only visit her own kids during supervised visits.

According to court papers, the 16-month-old victim was brought to day care on the morning of Wednesday, July 14. His parents say he was crying as they pulled up, which they said wasn’t unusual. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the documents say Walder called the child’s father and told him when she woke the little boy up from a nap he was unresponsive, but still breathing. That’s when the boy’s father told her to call 9-1-1.

Police say the little boy died at the hospital. According to court papers, the toddler had a head injury and brain bleed.

When police interviewed Waldner, she admitted being firm when she put the little boy down for a nap. According to the probable cause statement, Waldner said was possible she hit the toddler’s head on a bed frame but it wasn’t intentional.

