Court papers reveal new details about suspect in pizza delivery murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond is set at $500,000 cash for the man accused of murdering a pizza delivery driver. Jahennessy Bryant could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of murder.

As KELOLAND News told you in a breaking news alert, investigators arrested the 21-year-old Wednesday afternoon near East 26th Street and South Sycamore Avenue. On Thursday, Bryant made his first court appearance.

When police arrested Bryant, he was with a group of individuals in their teens and 20s. Here’s what court papers say. One of those men recently got a gun, told his friends he was tired of not having money, and talked about robbing people. An initial tip said he was the shooter, but another witness told police it was Bryant. One of the charges Bryant faces is first degree murder, meaning authorities believe the crime may have been premeditated.

On February 26th, authorities found the body of Casey Bonhorst. Someone shot him after he delivered pizzas to a home near 26th and Cleveland. New court papers say the man who ordered them told police he heard two bangs after he got his pizzas, and then saw a body in the middle of the street.

“For a person to be out there working, working as he was, working hard, and for this to happen the way it happened, it’s unsavory to most,” Lt. Terrance Matia, Sioux Falls Police Dept., said.

Matia says authorities don’t believe the suspect was specifically targeting Bonhorst.

“It’s a crime of opportunity. Wrong place, wrong time,” Matia said.

A week later, police arrested Jahennessy Bryant at an apartment complex on 26th Street near Sycamore Avenue.

On the night of Bonhorst’s murder, the affidavit says Bryant and two others were walking around the neighborhood where the crime happened. After the shooting, Bryant went to a friend’s apartment. Investigators say Bryant said he had to burn his clothing and that he shot the pizza man. A witness also told police the ammunition was stolen from Scheels.

Matia says a lot of tips came in to help investigators get to this point, but he says they are still looking for additional information.

“When I say it’s ongoing, it’s not like a television show. This is ongoing. It’s not solved in an hour or two hours,” Matia said.

Police say Bryant lives in Sioux Falls, but he may not have lived here for long. Texas authorities issued a warrant for him last May. He also has a Texas phone number.