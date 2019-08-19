Court papers reveal details on alleged kidnapping

We’re getting a better idea of what happened in connection with a kidnapping case earlier this month in Minneheha County.

Last Friday the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office sent out pictures in a morning tweet, saying Robert Fitzler and Ronald Webb were wanted for first degree kidnapping. Friday night, the sheriff’s office tweeted that Fitzler had been captured.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens say officers are still searching for Webb and Christopher Yahola.

“So there’s still warrants out for those two, warrant task force is still looking for them,” Clemens said. “Essentially, this was like a bad drug deal, is what happened. And so there’s no danger to the public. We were able to figure out everybody that’s responsible for that, and warrants have been issued from there.”

According to court papers, on August 10 Fitzler and others forced a victim into a basement along Sioux Street in central Sioux Falls. Fitzler allegedly told the victim he was going to be taken out of state and killed. Fitzler also allegedly burned the victim’s face with a torch.

The victim said he wasn’t allowed to have food and just got a single glass of water. Court papers say James Hanna released the victim from the basement on August 12.

On Monday in court Fitzler was given a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Hanna is in custody. If you have information on where Webb and Yahola are, call Sioux falls Police.