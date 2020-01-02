Court papers: Rapid City man had tomahawk, cash and drugs in SUV when arrested

by: KELOLAND News

Posted:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — New court papers are giving us a closer look at a Rapid City drug bust.

A Pennington County Deputy pulled over Jerry Gorisek in July, noticed a tomahawk in the front seat and decided to search the SUV. That search turned up more than a thousand dollars cash, along with meth, heroin and baggies filled with pills.

Authorities also found a loaded gun. The revolver had been stolen in Chicago in 1982.

Gorisek has signed a document admitting to the crime. He’s scheduled to enter a guilty plea later this month.

