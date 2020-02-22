Court papers provide update on suspect accused of car break-ins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on a suspect accused of breaking into cars last year in Minnehaha County; it turns out the crime spree continued after the initial arrest. We first told you about Mitchell Tidwell in November. At that time, police said the Sioux Falls man was tied to 30-to-40 car break-ins.

Police say he smashed windows and got away with multiple guns; most of the break-ins happened outside apartment buildings. Court papers say he faced 98 charges for that string of October and November crimes.

Despite all of those charges, Tidwell got out of jail, and now he’s accused of going on a second crime spree in January. Again, he’s accused of breaking into cars and stealing things. He faces 53 new charges, ranging from grand theft to identity theft.

Tidwell was booked back into the Minnehaha County jail on January 19. His bond is set at $20,000.