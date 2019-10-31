Court papers detail what happened in July crash that killed two young children

Newly filed court papers explain what led up to July crash that killed two young boys on the Rosebud Reservation.

The 7 and 12-year-old were in an SUV with three other children and two adults.

Court papers say the driver – Dakota Horned Eagle – had been drinking, and the children were not wearing seatbelts. The SUV rolled on a gravel road as they headed home to Parmelee.

Dakota Horned Eagle has signed a document admitting he was highly intoxicated and speeding and told an investigator he may have “blacked out.”

He is scheduled to plead guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter next week.

The other adult in the car – Ashley Stoneman – has signed a document saying she plans to plead guilty to child abuse.