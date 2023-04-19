SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Documents filed in Federal Court this week detail a plan to sell cocaine out of a Sioux Falls storage unit.

As part of a plea deal, Charles Lamont Wilson Jr. plans to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court papers, a search warrant was conducted on the storage unit in September of 2021. That’s when authorities found about 100 grams of a mixture containing cocaine.

In court papers, Wilson admits to renting the storage unit to store drugs obtained from Kansas City, with the intent of selling them in the Sioux Falls area.

Wilson faces a minimum of 20-years in prison.