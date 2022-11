SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18.

62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure.

Craig Brockel

Court papers say the alleged crimes happened last Thursday, but don’t give much detail.

Today the judge agreed to release Brockel on a PR bond.