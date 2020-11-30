Court documents: Politics part of fight before deadly shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A combination of alcohol and anger over the presidential election led to a deadly shooting in Pennington County, according to court papers.

Witnesses say Jason Sharp and Ocean Eberlein were fighting on Tuesday night. According to the affidavit, the victim’s mother told investigators the men didn’t have a good relationship. She also said Sharp was, “intoxicated and ‘spouting off at the mouth’ throughout the evening because of Joe Biden’s election victory.”

The document says Sharp admits he grabbed his rifle and fired two rounds at Eberlein. The 19-year-old died of his injuries.

Sharp is charged with second degree murder and made his first court appearance Monday morning.