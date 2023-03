SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man is expected to plead guilty to child pornography.

According to court documents, 71-year-old Gary Heckel had tens of thousands of illegal files on his hard drives.

Along with illegal pictures and videos of children, the federal document says the images also included bestiality.

Heckel is scheduled to enter a guilty plea at the federal courthouse Friday. When he’s sentenced he faces up to 20-years in prison.