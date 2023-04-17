SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court papers say an 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot by a 10-year-old boy.

Sioux Falls Police cannot comment on the case because it involves juveniles. But we were able to obtain an affidavit filed against the alleged shooter’s mother.

The document says the boy had taken his mother’s gun because quote, “no one would be home and he was worried one of his mother’s ‘friends’ would find it.”

Miranda Kriechseidschlaw

31-year-old Miranda Kriechseidschlaw is in the Minnehaha County Jail on an unrelated case.

Following the shooting Saturday morning, she is also charged with two counts of child abuse and weapons charges.