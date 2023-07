TODD COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Mission man accused of beating an 8-year-old girl to death is scheduled to be in federal court Monday afternoon.

33-year-old Noah White Lance plans to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Eight-year-old Cynthia White Lance died in the hospital last August.

According to court documents filed last week, Noah White Lance not only beat his daughter but also ordered one of his other daughters to punish her.