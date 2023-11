WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — According to newly filed federal court documents, a Watertown man admits to secretly shooting nude pictures and videos of a sleeping child.

45-year-old Ted “TJ” Hurkes plans to plead guilty to making child pornography.

Under his plea agreement, he faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

Hurkes also faces rape and child pornography charges in Codington County.

That case is on hold while his federal case makes its way through the courts.