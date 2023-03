MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for aiding and abetting attempted murder will make his first court appearance on Monday.

Alan Larranagaraya

Alan Larrangaraya, 19, was booked into the Minnehaha County jail Thursday night.

He’s accused of being involved in an incident last September, which started with an attempted car theft and ended with shots being fired at a driver.

An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder in the case, but charges against him were recently dropped.