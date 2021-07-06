Court case involving 3 U.S. Marshals will be moving to another state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — The contempt of court case involving three members of the U.S. Marshals Service will be handled in another state.

Court documents say judges in South Dakota have recused themselves, so the Chief Judge of the U-S Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit will find someone else to handle the case.

It all started when a federal judge in Aberdeen required people in his courtroom to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and a marshal wouldn’t disclose her status and left the courtroom with three defendants.