Court appearance scheduled Tuesday for accused kidnapping, murder suspect

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of abducting and murdering a Sioux Falls woman is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Amir Beaudion Jr., 19, faces murder, kidnapping, rape and robbery charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi.

She was found dead earlier this month along the side of the road on the southern edge of Sioux Falls in Lincoln County.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald will be at Tuesday’s court hearing and will bring you the latest on KELOLAND.com and Tuesday night on KELOLAND News.