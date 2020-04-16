Couple postpones wedding until next summer due to coronavirus

As we all know a lot of events have been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus; sporting events, concerts and even weddings.

KELOLAND News spoke with a Sioux Falls couple, who made the decision to postpone their wedding for an entire year.

A lot of planning goes into a wedding; the venue, the photography, the flowers and the list goes on.

Alyssa Hanson and Cole Krehbiel had done all that and were ready to tie the knot this summer, but as COVID-19 became more widespread in South Dakota they say they had no choice but to postpone it.

Alyssa Hanson and Cole Krehbiel got engaged last year while vacationing in the Grand Canyon.

“There was this very pretty overlook and I got up on big rock and he was going to take a picture of me and then when I turned around he was down on one knee, it was so beautiful there as you can imagine,” Hanson said..

Krehbiel says he was very nervous.

“As if the heights and the scale of the Grand Canyon weren’t enough I had the ring in my back pocket the entire time trying to find the right spot to do it,” Krehbiel said.

That was a year ago, now their engagement is going to last two years instead of one, because they moved, the wedding they had always dreamt about, for a couple of reasons.

“It would be hard to move everything with our DJ, photographer and venue and keep everything the same, if we didn’t go a full year,” Hanson said.

Plus they don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last.

“Obviously it was incredibly sad to reschedule, but to do so, clean slate, one year almost exactly to the day, it was kind of a sigh of relief, because by then we should not have to worry about if it’s still going to be an issue, if we tried to plan something three months from now who knows what else would be impacted,” Krehbiel said.

One thing that hasn’t changed, their love for one another.

“There’s no one else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with,” Krehbiel said.

Hanson and Krehbiel’s wedding is now set for June 5th of next year.