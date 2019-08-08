Couple pleads guilty to driving with 157-pounds of pot in South Dakota

KELO scales of justice court

We have an update on a 157-pound pot bust.   

Federal court papers say both suspects now admit to the cross-country crime. 

Brendan Lee and Sarah Worthman rented a U-Haul to bring the drugs from California to Chicago last February. 

They were caught speeding through South Dakota. 

The officer called in a K-9 and discovered dozens of packages of weed hidden inside sofas. 

Worthman signed federal documents saying she’s reached a plea agreement. 

Lee also pleaded guilty.  He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

