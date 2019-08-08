Couple pleads guilty to driving with 157-pounds of pot in South Dakota

We have an update on a 157-pound pot bust.
Federal court papers say both suspects now admit to the cross-country crime.
Brendan Lee and Sarah Worthman rented a U-Haul to bring the drugs from California to Chicago last February.
They were caught speeding through South Dakota.
The officer called in a K-9 and discovered dozens of packages of weed hidden inside sofas.
Worthman signed federal documents saying she’s reached a plea agreement.
Lee also pleaded guilty. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.
