RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County need your help finding a missing Rapid City couple.

Lila and Arlen Bratager haven’t been seen or heard from since six o’clock last night. Lila is 77-years-old and her husband Arlen, is 86.

They may be in a purple PT Cruiser with airbrushed dragonflies on both sides of the car.

If you know where they may be, call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-21-51.