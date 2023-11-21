SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mother and father are facing federal charges following a deadly drunk driving crash.

Sheldon Flute is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Court documents say he was intoxicated, when he crashed a car on August 20th, near Loneman on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Following the crash, he and Erica Weston are accused of not getting a child proper medical care.

They’re both charged with felony child abuse.

According to their one-month-old son’s obituary, Nico Flute died one week after the crash.