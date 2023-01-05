SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple charged with encouraging their child to engage or help another with child pornography has pleaded not guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

Timothy Scott White, 42, and Leslie Marie White, 24, were arrested on Dec. 19 in an ongoing investigation involving online child pornography and distribution. They pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21.

The charges allege visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct were transmitted over the internet between Feb. 1, 2022, and Dec. 19, 2022.



Timothy White was employed by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service and Piedmont Fire Department, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A trial date was set for Feb. 28.