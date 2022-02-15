SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday of course was Valentine’s Day, but tonight we have a love story that is sure to make your heart melt.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a love story like Orville Nettifee’s and his wife Kay’s.

He’s 93, she’s 88.

After losing both their spouses several years ago, the two met one day in church.

It wasn’t just by chance.

“One of my friends kept urging me to sit with him,” Kay said. “So I finally did and I looked at him and said I like racing.”

That’s about all it took to get the wheels turning on this relationship, because you see, Orville is a former race car driver.

“From there it kind of sparked and grew,” Orville said.

Indeed it did. The two spent a lot of time dating and making sure their families were okay with it.

Then it happened.

“So, I guess one day I came over here and I said I really think we ought to be married, and he said you just set a date,” Kay said.

“She put the pressure on for marriage and I had run out of excuses, so I said just go ahead,” Orville said.

They picked Valentine’s Day to tie the knot.

Because they were in their golden years, they knew they couldn’t turn back the hands of time, so they decided to move them forward and committed to something special.

“We knew we wouldn’t get to have very many anniversaries together, so I said and this is my rule, I said we’d celebrate on the 14th of every month, since we knew we wouldn’t have very many years together,” Kay said.

That’s exactly what they’ve been doing; celebrating their wedding anniversary on the 14th of every month for the past nine years.

Yesterday they came here to Botskis for dinner, where the staff had prepared a surprise for them; a romantic candlelight dinner.

“You need a feel good story and these people are feel good, they are loyal and here all the time, they are in their early 90’s and late 80’s and they celebrate every day, if you can’t get positive being around these two people, there’s no hope for you,” Botskis owner Mike Klinedinst said.

If you’re keeping track, Orville and Kay have only been married nine years, but yesterday they like to think they celebrated their 108th anniversary.

“Love is a strange word because it changes, it’s not something you can give, it’s an earned quality that never goes away,” Orville said. “I’m just one of the lucky people at my age to have what I have.”

Orville says Kay met all his credentials; she was a widow, she’s a believer, she loves racing and pours him a cup of coffee every morning.