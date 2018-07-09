Couple Back From Sudan Mission Trip

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coming Up new in Eye on KELOLAND, a couple is just back from an important trip to the South Sudan.

Donn and Brenda Hill spent a few weeks training teachers and pastors as part of the Khor Wakow School Project. The goal of the organization is to give the children in the war-ravaged area a Christ-centered education.

"It's part of a calling. In my world view, the people in this region are our neighbors. The needs are so great over there in education, in economic development, in health, in medical. The needs are great and they're not being met by other means," Donn Hill said.

In tonight's EYE on KELOLAND, hear more about the Hills' trip and why another Sioux Falls man founded the project.

