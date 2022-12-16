MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A couple was arrested in Mitchell on a no-bond arrest warrant out of Spokane, Washington in relation to the death of their adoptive daughter.

Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, and Mandie Miller, 33, were arrested Thursday in Mitchell on the charge of homicide by abuse out of Washington. The pair travelled from Airway Heights, Washington to Mitchell, South Dakota with the deceased body of Miller’s 8-year-old daughter.

Kurmoyarov said the child died around Halloween, but Miller told police she died on September 10. Kurmoyarov said they didn’t report the death to law enforcement because they were scared to get in trouble and they wanted to spend more time with her.

The couple drove to South Dakota with the child in a coffin in a U-Haul trailer.

KREM, our sister station in Spokane, was at the couple’s home Thursday where a search warrant was executed.

The pair are also charged in South Dakota with one count each of failure to notify law enforcement of death of child.